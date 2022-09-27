Pirates announce nominees for Player-of-the-Month award

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates have released their top performers for the month of September, with the club nominating six players for the team’s Player of the Month award.

ALSO READ: Why Mosimane snubbed Al Ahly for a move to Saudi Arabia

Deon Hotto, Innocent Maela, Bandile Shandu, Kabelo Dlamini, new signing Tapelo Xoki and reserves team striker Relebohile Ratomo have all been nominated for Pirates’ prestigious monthly awards, which is voted for by fans across the team’s social media accounts.

The Buccaneers have had a decent start to their 2022/23 DStv Premiership campaign, with the club getting some positive results as well as reaching the semifinals of the MTN8, where they will be hosting Mamelodi Sundowns in the first leg of the Wafa Wafa tournament at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Looking at the nominees, new acquisition Xoki has been on top form for Pirates since his first game for the club. The defender’s performances has seen him help build a solid defence at the Soweto giants, and has played six games since his arrival from AmaZulu FC at the start of the season.

Ratomo has had a promising start to his stay with the young Buccaneers, where he scored two goals in his first game of the league against rivals Kaizer Chiefs to help the Pirates juniors win the Soweto derby 3-2.

The striker is already being considered as a perfect replacement for Boitumelo Radiopane, who has since been sent out on loan to Cape Town Spurs. Should Ratomo be consistent with his goal-scoring, the future certainly looks bright for him.



Hotto, Maela, Shandu and Dlamini have also been crucial in Bucs play and they deservingly get the nod for the award.



A continuation of positive performance from all these players will certainly be crucial for the Buccaneers season, especially starting with the cup game against Sundowns, with Pirates eager for silverware.