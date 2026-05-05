Pirates’ Appollis wins big at monthly awards

His brilliant effort against AmaZulu in a 3-0 win on April 18 took home the Goal of the Month award.

Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana attacker Oswin Appollis was rewarded for a fantastic April on Tuesday as he took home the Betway Premiership Player of the Month and Goal of the Month Awards.

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The 24 year-old scored four goals in April as Pirates continued their pursuit of the Premiership title.

Appollis shines for Pirates

His brilliant effort against AmaZulu in a 3-0 win on April 18 took home the Goal of the Month award.

Appollis has had an excellent first season in a Buccaneers shirt, and has also excelled for Bafana. Provided he remains fit, Appollis is likely to be one of the first names in Hugo Broos’ squad for the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals in the USA, Canada and Mexico, which kicks off next month.

Before last night’s game against Stellenbosch, Appollis had provided eight goals and six assists in 26 Premiership appearances for Pirates this season.

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso, meanwhile, won the Betway Premiership Coach of the Month award for the third month in a row.

Masandawana won three matches and drew two last month, and are in pole position to win a ninth consecutive league title.

Sundowns began April with a 4-1 hammering of Chippa United, and followed that up with a 1-0 win at Durban City. Draws with Stellenbosch and Richards Bay followed but Cardoso’s side ended the month with a vital 1-0 win away to Polokwane City.

Pirates and Chiefs unlucky

Cardoso had stiff competition for the award from Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou and Kaizer Chiefs co-head coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef.

Pirates only played four times in April, winning two games and drawing two. Golden Arrows were thumped 5-0 and AmaZulu were beaten 3-0, while the Buccaneers drew 2-2 with Richards Bay and 1-1 with Chiefs.

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Amakhosi, meanwhile, played six matches in April, winning three and drawing two. Chiefs started the month on fire, with a 3-1 win at Orbit College followed by a 2-0 win over TS Galaxy and a 4-1 hammering of Magesi FC.

Chiefs then drew with Polokwane City and Pirates, however, and finished the month off with a defeat at Siwelele.