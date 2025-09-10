Pirates captain Sibisi happy to be back, hails Mbokazi

“It's never easy when you are injured," said the Bucs skipper.

Orlando Pirates captain Nkosinathi Sibisi is delighted to be back with the team just in time for the MTN8 final against Stellenbosch FC this coming weekend.



The sold-out affair is set to take place at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on Saturday (kickoff is at 6pm).



Sibisi, who missed the two-legged semifinal clash against Mamelodi Sundowns due to an injury, returned to training on Tuesday along with Patrick Maswanganyi, Thabiso Sesane and Makhehlene Makhaula, who have also recovered from their injuries.



“It’s good to be back. And it’s been a positive week for us, and we are looking forward to creating history in front of a full Mbombela,” Sibisi told reporters during an MTN8 media day at Rand Stadium on Tuesday.



“It’s never easy when you are injured. In terms of being ready for selection, yes, I am ready for selection on the weekend. I have been training with the guys. It’s good to be back,” he added.

‘Kudos to Mbokazi’

In Sibisi’s absence, young Mbekezeli Mbokazi has captained the team and Sibisi was full of praise for the the 19-year-old, who was also a standout player for Bafana Bafana during the 1-1 draw against Nigeria at the Free State Stadium on Tuesday where he was named the Man-of-the-Match.



“Credit to Mbokazi for the way he has been leading the team in my absence. Kudos to him for what he’s been doing for both the club and the national team. As a group, we embrace competition and will do everything to create history and keep the cup. After all, it is our cup,” said Sibisi.

‘Every final is special’

Having already won the MTN8 for three consecutive seasons, Pirates will be looking to create another record by becoming the first side to clinch the title for the fourth time in a row.

Sibisi believes that achieving this feat and also captaining the side on the day will be something special.



“It’s always special to lift a trophy. So, lifting it for the fourth time will be special, not only for the club and the players but for the supporters as well. There will be no pressure on me personally because I’ve already won five trophies with the club. This is not about me but about the group. Every final is special, and hopefully this one will be memorable for all the players and the club,” added Sibisi.