Pirates coach Ouaddou critical of Old Peter Mokaba pitch

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has questioned the Premier Soccer League (PSL) decision to play their game against Polokwane City at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.



This follows his side’ s 2-1 win over Polokwane City at the venue on Wednesday evening with Relebohile Mofokeng and Patrick Maswanganyi scoring the goals for the Buccaneers in the second half, while Bonginkosi Dlamini netted the consolation goal for Rise and Shine.



The victory saw Pirates retain their lead at the top of the Betway Premiership standings. They are tied on 44 points with Mamelodi Sundowns, but stay ahead based on the better goal difference.



Despite the hard-fought victory, Ouaddou was not pleased that the game was not played at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium.



“You mentioned it, but let’s congratulate the boys. It’s not easy to come and win in Polokwane, we know that it’s a strong team, we know we are very compact, they play with bravery and the pitch today didn’t help us,” Ouaddou told SuperSport TV after the game.

“In that case, sometimes I don’t understand you have a magnificent stadium next to that stadium and I think it’s the image of the PSL because PSL is one of the best – it’s the best league in Africa.

“So, I think we have to put the teams in the right condition to play nice football for the fans you understand.



“But coming to the game, we were very brave, we wanted to start the game and score early but unfortunately, we didn’t. But we created so many, so many, so many chances and I will say well done boys,” added Ouaddou.



Having bowed out of the Nedbank Cup, Pirates are not in action this coming weekend. They next face Kaizer Chiefs slayers, Richards Bay FC, at home at the Orlando Amstel Arena next Wednesday.