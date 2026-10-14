Pirates coach Ouaddou not happy despite Galaxy win

Ouaddou was not happy with the way his players failed to manage the game.

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou voiced his frustration despite his side’s victory over TS Galaxy.

The Buccaneers bounced back from a disappointing MTN8 final loss to Mamelodi Sundowns with a 3-0 win over the Rockets at Orlando Amstel Arena on Tuesday evening.

Despite the convincing win, Ouaddou was not happy with the way his players failed to manage the game.

“Look, I think it was a good reaction from our boys; you know it’s not easy when you lose the final, and you have to come back and get the result, so well done for that reaction, well done for the three goals,” Ouaddou told SuperSport TV after the match.

“We will retain today’s result because, to be honest, I cannot be satisfied with how we managed the game, how we kept possession; we lost too many balls in the middle, and I think for a team of a high level you cannot lose so many balls in the middle.

“I think it’s something that bothered me, to be honest; we have to fix this. But let’s be happy, let’s congratulate the boys; we had, I think, a good moment to imbalance that opponent,” he added.

Ouaddou admitted it was difficult to break down the compact Galaxy defence.

“It was not easy; we played against a good TS Galaxy, very compact, and I think we managed to break this block, finding the spaces between the lines to overload. We wanted to overload this midfielder and to play in behind; I think we did it, but let’s rest the boys and think for the Champions League,” commented Ouaddou.

Pirates will face African Stars in the first leg of the second qualifying round of the CAF Champions League in Namibia on Saturday.