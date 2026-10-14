Ouaddou hails rising Pirates star Masilela after Galaxy win

Ouaddou says Masilela is one of the best talents he has ever seen during his coaching career.

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou praised Simphiwe Masilela after the young midfielder scored his first goal for the club in the victory against TS Galaxy.



Masilela scored the third goal as the Buccaneers handed the Rockets a 3-0 drubbing at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Tuesday evening to keep the pressure on Mamelodi Sundowns at the top of the Betway Premiership standings.



Speaking to the media after the game, Ouaddou was full of praise for Masilela, saying he is one of the best talents he has ever seen during his coaching career.



“I can tell you that I have worked for six, seven years in development in France, in Michel Platini’s academy. So I have seen a lot of young players, and he was one of the best that I have seen,” said Ouaddou.

Masilela must avoid ‘circus’

While praising Masilela’s technical skill and ability to play between the lines, Ouaddou urged Masilela to avoid unnecessary “circus”.



“That’s why, with my greater experience and age, I often guide young players on the right path in high-level football, encouraging them to set aside unhelpful habits.”



“As a coach committed to nurturing young talent, I feel it’s my responsibility to remind him of the standards at a high level, but if he chooses to treat it like a circus, that’s his decision.”



“We saw today, and even against Sundowns [in the MTN8 final on Saturday], he is one of those quality players. He’s someone who can play between the lines, someone who can dribble and eliminate two or three players with the aim of going forward.



“Modern football demands that a gifted player like him embrace vertical play and find the net, and as a coach, I don’t have a problem with showboating, but he needs to step up and score goals to progress.



“I am very happy for him, very happy for his family, and I hope he is going to continue to work,” concluded Ouaddou.