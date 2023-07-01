Pirates confirm fixtures for Spain tour

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates have confirmed their fixtures for the Spain tour, with the club set to stay about 13 days in the European country in an effort to continue with their pre-season training.

The Pirates Spain tour rumours began two weeks ago, with the club’s fans on social media getting delighted with the news and thinking the team has organized friendlies with the likes of Real Madrid.

Bucs go to Spain and it certainly is the work of their Spaniard coach Jose Riveiro and his assistant Sergio Almenara, who is also Spanish.

Riveiro, who took over the Bucs coaching job just last season, was born in a Spanish city of Vigo in Galicia. And Almenara hails from Valencia.

But, during the tour, Pirates will be based in Marbella, which falls under the province of Malaga. Whilst based that side, the Sea Robbers will play the likes of Israeli based side Maccabi Tel Aviv, and ndependiente del Valle from Ecuador.

And Lastly, the Buccaneers will wrap up the tour with a clash against newly promoted La Liga side UD Las Palmas.

“Orlando Pirates is pleased to announce that its first team will be heading to Spain this month ahead of the 2023/24 season. José Riveiro and his charges will be based in Marbella from July 9 to July 21, 2023,” the club wrote on their website.

“The Buccaneers will play formidable opposition during this period. On July 13, Riveiro’s men will face Israeli outfit Maccabi Tel Aviv, before taking on Independiente del Valle two days later. Then to cap off the tour, Pirates will face UD Las Palmas on July 19. The Spanish side will compete in La Liga this season after gaining promotion alongside Granada.”

Medicals

Pirates have been busy with medicals and assessments of players at the High-Performance Centre in Pretoria since Monday after returning after a break following the end of the last DStv Premiership season.

The club’s first camp will be in the North West in Rustenburg, a familiar place for most at the team as they use the place from time to time whenever it is off-season.

After their stay in Rustenburg, the team will then head to Europe to begin their pre-season tour.