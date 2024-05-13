SuperSport coach Hunt pours cold water on Johannes Pirates links

'It's just people making up stories. I know nothing about it,' Hunt said.

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has rubbished claims that Kegan Johannes is on his way to Orlando Pirates. Speculation is rife that the 23-year-old will be joining the Buccaneers at the end of the season.

Johannes has been one of United’s standout performers making 16 league appearances. He is expected to miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery due to an ankle injury he suffered against AmaZulu in March.



Johannes, who has been tipped by many as a future Bafana Bafana international, has grown in leaps and bounds in his first three seasons at Matsatsantsa a Pitori. Hunt poured cold water on rumours that the rightback will be lost to Matsatsantsa a Pitori at the end of the season.



“It’s just people making up stories. I know nothing about it,” Hunt said in a candid response.



The 59-year-old bemoaned his side’s wastefulness in front of goal during last Friday’s goalless draw at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium against 10-man Cape Town Spurs who have since been relegated.



“It’s a big missed opportunity because I think we had more than enough chances to win but it has been a problem for us in the second round,” Hunt said.



“We should easily be in the top three but we play like this. Even the games we lost in the second round, we’ve had more chances than our opposition. It’s a season of missed chances and that’s why we conceded goals because we miss chances and we get anxious.



“We chase and then concede one. That has happened to us in the second round. We haven’t been scoring goals and it’s a problem for us. Look at the age of the young players who are all in their first year. I’ve got 13 under 20’s who have played and we’re the only club that has done that and they need to learn.”

‘It’s frustrating’

SuperSport will be at home to Hunt’s former team Moroka Swallows in their next match. The Dube Birds produced a stunning 2-0 upset against Stellenbosch FC on Saturday.

“Where we are in the league is magnificent but we’re missing chances due to a little bit of inexperience. It’s not just the young ones but everybody, so it’s frustrating. We’ve been building this season for next season, we haven’t had any purchases so what can we do,” Hunt concluded.