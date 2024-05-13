Be patient with Lesiba Nku, Mokwena pleads

'I'm just pleading with Sundowns supporters to be a bit more patient with Lesiba Nku because he's got so many weapons,' Mokwena said.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has pleaded with the club’s supporters to exercise patience regarding winger Lesiba Nku. The left-footed attacker has shown flashes of brilliance this season despite struggling with injuries.

Nku came off the bench to provide an assist for Peter Shalulile who scored the only goal of the match in the 1-0 win over Royal AM at Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

The 27-year-old has made 14 appearances for the Brazilians in the league but nine of those have been from the bench. He was recruited from Marumo Gallants at the beginning of the season.

“There was a time when Real Madrid signed Luka Modric and the fans were not convinced. It’s funny because Sundowns supporters forget how Neo Maema and Khuliso Mudau came and there were question marks but they improved because of coaching and the work that we do behind the scenes,” Mokwena said.

“I’m just pleading with Sundowns supporters to be a bit more patient with Lesiba Nku because he’s got so many weapons. Players like him succeed at big clubs because they have big weapons. He can dribble, he’s fast, he defends, he counter-presses and he always runs into the box from wide positions.

“A player with those qualities for a big club is a huge asset and there’s just an adaptation that needs to take place. Part of his development and career, there’s a little bit of trauma because he played for a team that got relegated and he was a key player.

“So there is a sense of accountability that takes place so you have to get over that psychologically. You have to adapt to playing for a big team. Be patient and you will understand why Nku was signed at Sundowns.”

Late winner

The Brazilians were frustrated for the majority of the game before Shalulile popped up with a later winner in the 85th minute to finally breach the Royal AM defence.

“If we play like this 10 times, I think we will win nine out of 10. I think the better side won. We had a lot of control in the first half but we struggled a little bit with balls in behind and the speed on the counter attack but we dealt with it very well,” Mokwena said on what was attack versus defence, with Royal AM parking the bus.

“There was no pressure from our build ups so we could always find the half space. The problem was progressing from the half space. The ball wouldn’t stick and we had so many turnovers. The only person who is press resistant is Sipho Mbule. He could keep the ball and the next action was not progressive. We addressed it in the second half and we tried to push the eights a little bit higher to find the spaces in between the lines.”