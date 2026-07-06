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Pirates confirm seven departures

Picture of Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

2 minute read

6 July 2026

06:25 pm

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Thabiso Sesane and Selaelo Rasebotja head to Siwelele.

Thabiso Sesane - Orlando Pirates

Thabiso Sesane has left Orlando Pirates and joined Siwelele FC ahead of the 2026/27 season. Picture: Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix

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Orlando Pirates announced on Monday that seven players have left the club ahead of the 2026/27 Premier Soccer League season.

Pirates duo off to Siwelele

Defender Thabiso Sesane and midfieldeer Selaelo Rasebotja have both joined Siwelele FC. Right back Siyabonga Ndlozi and left winger Gomolemo Khoto have gone to Sekhukhune United.

Another winger, Seth Green has joined Durban City and defensive midfielder Blessing Ngiba has joined Midlands Wanderers in the Motsepe Foundation Championship.

Sesane played fairly regularly at Pirates in the 2024/25 season under Jose Riveiro, but a ruptured Achilles tendon in February 2025 left him on the sidelines.

Last season, Sesane played just ten minutes of football in total for Pirates, coming on in a 4-1 Nedbank Cup win over TTM.

Ndlozi went on loan to Magesi FC in the January transfer window. Khoto spent the last two seasons on loan at Orbit College.

Green was a part of Pirates’ DStv Diski Challenge side’s title winning campaign last season.

‘Sincere gratitude’

“Each of these players has made a valuable contribution to the Club during their time at Orlando Pirates, both on and off the field, and their efforts have not gone unnoticed,” said Pirates in a statement.

“The Club extends its sincere gratitude to each player for their dedication and professionalism throughout their tenure with us.

“On behalf of the entire Orlando Pirates family, the Club wishes these players continued success and fulfilment as they embark on the next chapters of their respective careers.

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“Orlandopiratesfc.com will continue to provide updates on squad movements as preparations for the new season progress.”

Read more on these topics

Betway Premiership Bloemfontein Celtic F.C. Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers) Sekhukhune United F.C.

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