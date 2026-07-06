Chiefs confirm new goalkeeper signing

We proudly welcome Renaldo to the Khosi Nation!' said Chiefs on their official website.

Kaizer Chiefs confirmed on Monday that they have signed goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner on a free transfer.

Leaner left Sekhukhune United when his contract expired at the end of June and Chiefs have wasted no time in snapping up the 28-year-old shot-stopper.

Chiefs sign a Bafana ‘keeper

Leaner had a fine 2025/26 season with Sekhukhune, keeping nine clean sheets in 18 Betway Premiership matches. He even made Hugo Broos’ Bafana Bafana squad for two friendlies in March, playing 45 minutes of the 2-1 loss to Panama on March 31.

That was not, however, enough for Leaner to make the Bafana squad for the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

The former Maritzburg United ‘keeper will provide competition to Brandon Petersen and Bruce Bvuma for the number one spot at Chiefs.

“Kaizer Chiefs have strengthened their goalkeeping department with the signing of renowned shot-stopper Renaldo Leaner,” read a short statement on the Chiefs website.

‘A wealth of experience’

Born in Cape Town 28 years ago, Leaner arrives at Naturena with a wealth of experience, having impressed last season and earned a number of call-ups to the Bafana Bafana national team.

We proudly welcome Renaldo to the Khosi Nation!