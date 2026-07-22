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Pirates defence ‘needs to improve’ ahead of new season

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By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

2 minute read

22 July 2026

05:33 pm

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"Of course, we are in the preparation. We know that we still have to work some areas," said Ouaddou.

Pirates defence 'needs to improve' ahead of new season

Abdeslam Ouaddou coach of Orlando Pirates. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix

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Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has stressed that his side need to work on their defensive organisation ahead of the start of the new season.

The Buccaneers have failed to keep a clean sheet in the three preseason games they have played so far in Spain. They have conceded five goals in the process.

The Buccaneers kicked off their tour with a 1-1 draw with Cordoba and that was followed with a 2-1 victory over Cadiz. On Tuesday, they suffered their first defeat in Spain when they were edged 3-2 by Al-Ittihad of Saudi Arabia.

“Of course, we are in the preparation. We know that we still have to work some areas,” said Ouaddou after the Al-Ittihad game.

“And in that area, we need to find back our strength defensively because it’s an area where we’ve been very strong last season.

“Now, since every game, we’ve been conceding goals. So, it’s an area that we have to strengthen.

“I think the result is not the reflection of the game. I can say that I was really happy about the performance of the two teams. Because there is one team that played 60 minutes and the other one 30 minutes.

“Overall, in terms of physicality, the team is coming very close to the intensity that we want. And in that area, I’m very happy,” h added Ouaddou.

Ouaddous will be hoping that his charges keep their first clean sheet in Spain when they face Las Palmas in another preseason friendly this evening.

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Betway Premiership Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers) Spain

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