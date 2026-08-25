Pirates down Sekhukhune to move three points clear of Chiefs

Babina Noko moved down to sixth position after collecting six points in four games.

Orlando Pirates moved to the top of the Betway Premiership standings with a 2-0 victory over Sekhukhune United at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Tuesday night.



The win saw the Buccaneers move to 10 points, three points above Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs, who moved down to second place ahead of Wednesday evening’s clash against Richards Bay at the Princess Magogo Stadium.



Babina Noko moved down to sixth position after collecting six points in four games, having won two and lost two in Cedric Kaze’s first season in charge of the club.



Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou made three changes to the team that edged Sekhukhune 1-0 in an MTN8 semifinal first leg game in Polokwane last weekend.



Club captain Nkosinathi Sibisi was omitted from the matchday squad and his place at centre back was taken by Sbangani Zulu. In the middle, Ghampani Lungu was moved to the bench and Daniel Msendami started in his place in attack. Botumelo Radiopane started upfront in place of Yanela Mbuthuma, who also failed to make the matchday squad.

The changes injected some energy into the Buccaneers attack and Sekhukhune goalkeeper was called into action in as early as the third minute when he had to make a point blank save to deny Sbangani Zulu, who tried to tap in Simphiwe Masilela’s cross from a corner kick.



Kamogelo Sebelebele, who was causing problems for Sekhukhune on the right side of the Pirates attack, tried his luck from long range in the 29th minute, but Buthelezi was well-positioned to make a save.



The Buccaneers were finally rewarded for the persistent attack when Boitumelo Radiopane put them in the lead when he turned his marker before beating Buthelezi with a clinical finish in the 36th minute.



Four minutes later, Lehlohonolo Mojela wasted a glorious chance to grab the equaliser for Babina Noko, but he sent his free header wide of goal and Pirates took their slender lead into the break.



The Buccaneers continued their dominance in the second half and it didn’t take long for them to double their lead in the 62nd minute through Appollis following a mistake by Tsepo Matsimbi who was dispossessed on the half-way line and the ball found Radiopane on the right. The striker then laid the ball perfectly to Appollis, who coolly slotted it past Buthelezi and several Sekhukhune defenders.



There was to be drama in the closing stages of the match when Kaze was sent off and as a result the Sekhukhune coach will miss the second leg of the MTN8 semifinal against the self-same Pirates at the same venue on Saturday.