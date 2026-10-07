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Leaner eyes more opportunities after Chiefs debut

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By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

2 minute read

7 October 2026

01:39 pm

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'I see a bright future for myself where I can become a better goalkeeper in the future and achieve great things' Leaner told Chiefs' official website.

Renaldo Leaner - Kaizer Chiefs

Renaldo Leaner made his debut for Kaizer Chiefs against Golden Arrows on September 20. Picture: Phakamisa Lensman/Backpagepix

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Renaldo Leaner is looking to make the most of his opportunity as Kaizer Chiefs’ first choice goalkeeper.

Chiefs’ Leaner gets his chance

Leaner kept a clean sheet on his Amakhosi debut just before the international break, as Chiefs drew 0-0 with Golden Arrows in the Betway Premiership.

The 28-year-old could be set for an extended run in goal for Chiefs, with Brandon Petersen out with a knee injury.

Even if Petersen returns to full fitness, he has made mistakes in goal this season that have to be concerning for Chiefs management.

“I see a bright future for myself where I can become a better goalkeeper in the future and achieve great things in my career,” Leaner told Kaizer Chiefs’ official website.

Leaner joined Chiefs this season after his contract at Sekhukhune United expired. And taking the field against Arrows was a dream come true for the shot-stopper.

“It was really exciting for me to play my first game because it has always been a dream for me to play for Kaizer Chiefs, one of the biggest teams in South Africa.”

‘I went into the game with confidence’

Leaner made a couple of good saves against Arrows, especially one to deny Junior Dion in the early stages.

“I was able to make those saves because I went into the game with confidence and was very focused, which made me ready for action,” he added.

Chiefs will return to action on Tuesday when they take on Gavin Hunt’s Stellenbosch FC in the Betway Premiership at FNB Stadium.

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Betway Premiership Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Lamontville Golden Arrows F.C. (Golden Arrows) Stellenbosch F.C.
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