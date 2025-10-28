Pirates issue injury update ahead of Cup tie against Magesi

The much-anticipated quarterfinal game will take place at the Orlando Stadium this evening at 7pm.

Orlando Pirates have provided an injury update ahead of tonight’s Carling Knockout clash against Magesi FC.



“There are no fresh injury concerns despite a highly physical clash on Saturday, while the likes of Selaelo Rasebotja and Thabiso Sesane continue to work their way back to full fitness after their injury spells,” the club said.



Apart from Rasebotja and Sesane, Pirates also have Relebohile Mofokeng, Tapelo Xoki and Deano van Rooyen out injured.

The Buccaneers edged Siwelele FC in the opening round to reach the quarterfinals of the Carling Knockout.



Dikwena tsa Meetse on the other side kept their title defence alive with a dramatic 3-2 victory away to AmaZulu in the opening round.