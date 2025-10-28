Betway PSL

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Betway PSL

Pirates issue injury update ahead of Cup tie against Magesi

Picture of Khaya Ndubane

By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

1 minute read

28 October 2025

03:28 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

The much-anticipated quarterfinal game will take place at the Orlando Stadium this evening at 7pm.

Pirates issue injury update ahead of Cup tie against Magesi

Thabiso Sesane during Orlando Pirates training at Orlando Stadium. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates have provided an injury update ahead of tonight’s Carling Knockout clash against Magesi FC.

The much-anticipated quarterfinal game will take place at the Orlando Stadium this evening at 7pm.

ALSO READ: Pirates’ Champions League exit a blessing in disguise?

“There are no fresh injury concerns despite a highly physical clash on Saturday, while the likes of Selaelo Rasebotja and Thabiso Sesane continue to work their way back to full fitness after their injury spells,” the club said.

Apart from Rasebotja and Sesane, Pirates also have Relebohile Mofokeng, Tapelo Xoki and Deano van Rooyen out injured.

The Buccaneers edged Siwelele FC in the opening round to reach the quarterfinals of the Carling Knockout.

ALSO READ: Pirates loanee to remain at Petro de Luanda

Dikwena tsa Meetse on the other side kept their title defence alive with a dramatic 3-2 victory away to AmaZulu in the opening round.

Read more on these topics

Carling Black Label Cup Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers) Orlando Stadium

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Mathale says Mchunu’s PKTT disbandment letter ‘problematic’, saw it on social media
Courts Please Call Me inventor Nkosana Makate challenges R13 million legal bill
News South Africans stranded after scam centre escape
Local News Cartoon of the day: 28 October 2025
Politics Residents lock up Madibeng mayor and staff

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

SUBSCRIBE AND WIN!

Subscribe and you could win a Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite.

Enter Now