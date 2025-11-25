Pirates ease past Chippa to go level on points with Sundowns

Pirates are away to Durban City in their next league encounter on Saturday.

Evidence Makgopa and Oswin Appollis came off the bench to score for Orlando Pirates as they beat Chippa United 2-0 in a Betway Premiership match at the Orlando Stadium on Tuesday night.



The win saw the Buccaneers go level on 25 points with log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, but the Brazilians remained top due to their superior goal difference. But Pirates have a game in hand.



The defeat left the Chilli Boys still rooted at the bottom of the log with seven points after 13 games.



As expected, the home side dominated possession with Chippa sitting back and looking to catch Pirates on the counter attack. It was the Chilli Boys, however, who almost took the lead through Bienvenu Eva Nga in the fourth minute, but his shot was saved by Sipho Chaine.



Pirates saw the majority of the ball during the first 20 minutes of the match, but were forced to take shots from range because of the low block from Chippa.



Sipho Mbule, who is enjoying his football at the Buccaneers under coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, was the first one to attempt a long-range shot at goal, but it was saved by Dumisani Msibi.



Mbule then linked up with Relebohile Mofokeng in the 26th minute before unleashing a powerful shot towards goal, but once again Msibi was on hand to make a save to deny him as Pirates continued the search for the opening goal.



A minute later, a mix-up at the back between Lebone Seema and Nkosinathi Sibisi presented Nga with another chance to score for Chippa, but the striker put his shot over the crossbar.



The teams were locked at 0-0 at the break.



Pirates continued to dominate possession in the second half and they almost took the lead inside the first five minutes of the half, but Msibi produced a point-blank save to deny Yanela Mbuthuma.



After decing against making changes at the start of the second half, Abdeslam Ouaddou made a triple change after the hour mark introducing Makhehlene Makhaula, Oswin Appollis and Evidence Makgopa in place of Thalente Mbatha as he tried to change the complexion of the game.



It proved to be a stroke of genius on Ouaddou’s part as Makgopa broke the deadlock in the 74th minute with a tap in from a Hotto cross.



Appollis then put the game beyond Chippa’s reach in referee’s optional time.