Pirates’ Ouaddou delighted with victory over ‘tough’ Chippa

“Of course, I'm happy when you see the physiognomy of the match," said Ouaddou.

Orlando Pirates Abdeslam Ouaddou has congratulated his charges for grinding out a positive result against a ‘very tough’ Chippa United outfit.



Second half goals by substitutes Evidence Makgopa and Oswin Appollis earned the Buccaneers a hard-fought 2-0 victory over the Chilli Boys in a Betway Premiership match played at the Orlando Stadium on Tuesday night.



The victory saw Pirates go level on points with log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, but they remained second due to the Brazilians’ better goal different. The Buccaneers, however, have a game in hand over the Brazilians.



“Of course, I’m happy when you see the physiognomy of the match. It was not easy. I think we played against a very good Chippa team. They’re well organised tactically,” Ouaddou told SuperSport TV after the game.

“They put us in trouble in first half and we couldn’t find the space we wanted to. We went into halftime to make some tactical changes to improve a little bit in the second half.

“I think the guys did well, I have to congratulate them you know. To play against a team who are looking for points is never easy even when they are last on the log.

“But again, my players impressed, focus it’s what I like in the game and we were focused for 90 minutes. We didn’t concede goals, we came back with the strength, it’s very important for me not to concede goals,” added Ouaddou.



With Sundowns away at MC Alger in the CAF Champions League this coming weekend, Pirates could move to the top of the Betway Premiership standings with a victory against Durban City on Saturday.



