Pirates extra motivated ahead of MTN8 final against Stellies

Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatsho Mabasa says the car accident that landed head coah Abdeslam Ouaddou and five other members in hospital has strengthened the team’s determination to win the MTN6 for a fourth consecutive time.



The incident occurred on the R21 highway while the team was on their way back from Gqeberha following their 3-0 victory over Chippa United in their last league match before the FIFA international break.



“Yes, it [the accident] will always be a motivation because of the sense of unity we have in the group. We always support one another and we arr the e always there for one another,” Mabasa said during the MTN8 final press conference at the Rand Stadium midweek.



“It was unfortunate what happened, but ours is just to focus on this game [against Stellenbosch FC].”

Having the MTN8 for the past three editions under former coach Jose Riveiro, Mabasa says the squad remains driven to make history again.

“There’s a phrase that’s been in these corridors here at Rand Stadium for a couple of years now, that ‘History can’t be rewritten’, and that’s what we believe in, and hopefully we can do that on Saturday, grab our fourth MTN8 title in a row.”

Stellies ‘excited’ ahead of final

Coach Steve Barker says Stellies are also highly motivated ahead of the final against Pirates.



“We’re very excited and highly motivated as a club, the technical staff, support staff, and the players,” Barker said.



“It’s not every season that you get into a final, so when you do, you have to take the opportunity.

“Getting into the MTN8 final is not easy. It starts the season before by getting yourself into the top eight in the league, which we did, and then we got past AmaZulu [in the quarter-finals] and a very good Sekhukhune United team to get ourselves into the final.



“We deserve to be here and have earned the right to be in the final, but it’s up to us now to make the most of this opportunity that has presented itself.

The MTN8 highly anticipated MTN8 final between Pirates and Stellenbosch FC will take place at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit this evening (kick-off is at 6pm).