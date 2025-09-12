Stellenbosch bolster squad ahead of MTN8 final against Pirates

Manafov expressed his excitement about this new chapter in his career.

Stellenbosch FC has made a significant addition to its squad ahead of the crucial MTN8 final, with the signing of Azerbaijani defender Turan Manafov.



The 27-year-old, who joined the club on a free transfer from Azerbaijani Premier League side Kapaz PFK, is in line to make his debut for Stellies when they meet the Buccaneers in the final at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.



Speaking to the Stellies media department, Manafov, a former Azerbaijan youth international, expressed his excitement about this new chapter in his career.



“The club’s ideas and principles appealed to me, and I am excited to be with a team that is competing at the highest levels,” said Manafov.

“I’ve noticed that games are played at a faster pace in South Africa than in Azerbaijan, although both countries have good leagues, so I’m looking forward to testing myself, and also to playing in a continental competition where many stars have been produced.

“My ambition is to help the Club compete for silverware and hopefully win trophies, and in doing so to showcase my talent on a bigger platform. I will always give my best for the team, and I’m excited to finally get started,” added Manafov.

Manafov will wear the No. 2 jersey for Stellies.

Barker’s desire to lift MTN8 trophy

Meanwhile, Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker has expressed his long-held desire to win the MTN8 title

“You can ask the club, you can ask the players, the day we got promoted to the PSL, I said to the players that the best trophy to win in a season is the MTN8, because you’ve earned it,” Barker told the reporters during the MTN8 final media open day in Stellenbosch this week.

“It’s not easy to get into the top eight, especially when we started out in the PSL, and I’ve told them I’ve always had a dream and a vision personally to lift this trophy.

“So personally, my desire to lift this MTN8 is higher than any other trophy. I believe that lifting the MTN8 is just really special.

“I have a vision, I’ve seen it, I’ve lived it, I’ve wanted, and I’m sure the players are on the same mission as me, which is to go there and to just really go and play with our hearts and our sleeves, do things differently, be brave, and be courageous,” added Barker.



Barker came close to realising his dream of winning the MTN8 title last season when he led the team to the final, but lost 3-1 to Pirates.



The 57-year-old will get another chance to not only to win his maiden MTN8 title, but to avenge last season’s controversial defeat at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.