Pirates eye top spot as Galaxy seek redemption

"There are still nine games to go and anything can happen in football.," said Ouaddou.

Orlando Pirates will be looking to move back to the top of the log when they play TS Galaxy this coming weekend.The Betway Premiership clash between the Buccaneers and The Rockets is set to take place at the Mbombela Stadium on Sunday (kick-off is at 3.30pm).

ALSO READ: Pirates duo unfazed after Siwelele drawPirates missed out on a chance to strengthen their position at the summit when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Siwelele FC last weekend.

The Buccaneers have since been toppled by Mamelodi Sundowns who hammered Marumo Gallants 3-1 on Tuesday to move two points clear of the log table with both teams having played nine games each.

Even though he was left disappointed after his charges failed to seize the opportunity to move three points clear of Sundowns, Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou insisted that the race is far from over because there are still plenty of games to play before the end of the season.

“Our boys gave everything on the pitch,” said Ouaddou.

“We could’ve been more efficient in the last third but let’s take the positives. There are still nine games to go and anything can happen in football. It’s not an exact science.

“We will give some rest to the guys, and afterward we will come back to the battle and fight until the end.”With nine games to go before the end of the 2025/26 season, the smart money has to be on Sundowns winning their record-extending ninth successive league title. But Pirates have shown this season under Ouaddou that they will push the Brazilians all the way.In Galaxy, Pirates face a side that has struggled to find the right balance in the league and cup competitions. While The Rockets have done well in the Nedbank Cup and are through to the semifinals of the competition, they are winless in their last four league games, drawing one and losing three in the process.Galaxy coach Adnan Beganovic has admitted that they are having it tough juggling their league and cup commitments, but he believes they are on the right path to do well in both competitions.

ALSO READ: Cardoso warns Sundowns against complacency at the top

“It can be tricky, yes. We could not take the cup games lightly, especially against Marumo Gallants and Sundowns, and also in the other matches. Those games take energy, not only physically but also mentally,” Beganovic explained.