Chiefs’ Shabalala – ‘I am trying my best’

'I haven't been in my best form,' admitted Shabalala.

Kaizer Chiefs attacking midfielder Mduduzi Shabalala is hopeful that Saturday’s Betway Premiership meeting with Magesi FC at the Moses Mabhida Stadium will be where he rediscovers his scoring form.

Shabalala could do with a Chiefs goal

Shabalala has just three goals this season and has not hit the back of the net since bagging a brace for Chiefs against ORBIT College in early November.

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In recent months, the 22 year-old has come under heavy criticism for missing some excellent opportunities, especially in Chiefs’ Nedbank Cup loss to Stellenbosch and their Caf Confederation Cup match at home to Egypt’s Al Masry.

“I haven’t been in my best form,” admitted Shabalala.

“I am trying my best to be back, and I hope to be back on the scoresheet in our next game.”

Chiefs did bounce back to winning ways in their last Premiership match, Sunday’s 1-0 win over Durban City at FNB Stadium.

Now they move their home to Durban, as they look to go into the international break with another three points.

‘We want to win all our games’

“We want to win all of our games, we will take it one game at a time … we are looking forward to each and every game and will treat it as a cup final.”

Chiefs had supporters marching to their training base at Naturena after four consecutive losses in all competitions before Sunday’s win.

“We are pleading with supporters to come in numbers and support the team,” added Shabalala.

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“We are in a very difficult moment and need everyone to stand with us so we can do well.”

Chiefs do have defender Aden McCarthy and midfielder Sibongiseni Mthethwa available for the Magesi game after both served a one game suspension against Durban City.