Pirates give update on Mofokeng ahead of Galaxy clash

By Khaya Ndubane

30 September 2025

02:16 pm

Mofokeng missed Pirates' 4-0 victory over Lioli FC of Lesotho.

Pirates give update on Mofokeng ahead of Galaxy clash

Relebohile Mofokeng is a doubtful started for Orlando Pirates when they face TS Galaxy this evening. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Orlando PIrates have issued an update on their star player Relebohile Mofokeng ahead of tonight’s Betway Premiership clash against TS Galaxy at the Orlando Stadium.

Mofokeng missed Pirates’ 4-0 victory over Lioli FC of Lesotho in the second leg of the CAF Champions League first preliminary round at the same venue over the weekend.

“They have some injury concerns heading into the fixture, with Relebohile Mofokeng among the doubtful starters for Tuesday’s match after sitting out the clash against Lioli,” read a statement from Pirates.

Pirates are currently eighth on the log with 12 points after six games. They trail log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by nine points, but have four games in hand over the Brazilians.

The Buccaneers face a Rockets side that  gone on a five-match unbeaten run where they have bagged 13 out of an available 15 league points to take up fifth place on the log.

