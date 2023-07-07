Pirates give update on Pule, Ofori contracts and others

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates have decided to keep some of their players whose contract expired in June, including Vincent Pule and Richard Ofori.

In announcing Pule and Ofori contract extensions, the club also revealed that goalkeeper Siyabonga Mpontshane and midfielders Ben Motshwari and Thabang Monare will also be kept at the club.

The players’ Pirates contracts had come to an end last month, and they had to negotiate a new deal or leave the Bucs ship.

“Orlando Pirates Football Club can announce that Vincent Pule has signed a new contract extension with the Club, penning a deal that will see the 31-year-old remain at the club until 2025 (2026 should the club exercise its option,” read statement on the clubs website.

“Pule, who has made 135 appearances for the Buccaneers, netting 31 goals and 11 assists, is currently in Rustenburg with the rest of the squad as they prepare for the start of the 2023/24 campaign. His 2022/23 season was plagued by injury, limiting him to only 19 appearances, netting two goals.”

“Along with the update on Pule, Orlandopiratesfc.com can reveal the list of players who have been retained for the upcoming season including those who will be departing,” the statement continued.

“In football terms, the month of July marks the beginning of the football year. As one chapter closes for some, a new one begins for others.”

Furthermore, Pirates also confirmed that Boitumelo Radiopane and Azola Tshobeni will be sent out on loan again this season.

Whereas discussions are still continuing with Swallows FC for the services of Tshegofatso Mabasa and Bongani Sam.

“Azola Tshobeni returns to JDR on a season-long loan. Boitumelo Radiopane returns to Cape Town Spurs on a season-long loan. Bongani Sam and Tshegofatso Mabasa currently in discussions with Swallows FC to finalise a move to the Dube Birds,” the Buccaneers revealed.

“Meanwhile, Azola Matrose and Thabiso Sesane are currently in camp with the squad in Rustenburg where they are being assessed by the coach and his technical staff.”