Pirates to kick off MTN8 quarterfinals

Sundowns will round off the last eight at home to Richards Bay.

Abdeslam Ouaddou’s first official game as Pirates coach will be against Polokwane City in the MTN8 quarterfinals. Picture: Thabo Khumalo/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates will take on Polokwane City at Orlando Stadium in the first of the MTN8 quarterfinals on August 2, after the fixtures were released by the Premier Soccer League on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Tanzanian club submits loan offer for Chiefs ‘keeper – Report

New coach Abdelsam Ouaddou’s first task will be to guide the Buccaneers in the defence of a title they won three years in a row under Spanish head coach Jose Riveiro.

Pirates’ game against City will kick off at 3pm and will be followed by the match between Sekhukhune United and TS Galaxy at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium (kick off 6pm)

The following day, Stellenbosch will host AmaZulu at the Cape Town Stadium at 3pm, and Mamelodi Sundowns will welcome Richards Bay to the Lucas Moripe Stadium at 6pm.

For the second season in a row, the MTN8 will not feature Kaizer Chiefs after Amakhosi finished outside the top eight in the 2024/25 Betway Premiership campaign.

ALSO READ: Miguel’s advice to Chiefs youngsters

The 2025/26 Betway Premiership season is set to start the following weekend, though the PSL has yet to release any of those fixtures.