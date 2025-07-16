Tanzanian club submits loan offer for Chiefs goalkeeper – report

TS Galaxy are also said to be interested in a loan move for him.

Tanzanian giants Young Africans (Yanga) SC have reportedly enquired into the availability of Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Facre Ntwari and have submitted a loan offer.



Ntwari, who joined Amakhosi from TS Galaxy at the beginning of the 2024/25 season, faces an uncertain future at Chiefs following his unconvincing start to his Amakhosi career last season.



ALSO READ: Maart bids emotional farewell to Chiefs after move to Austria



The Rwandan goalkeeper made just seven appearances for Chiefs in all competitions last season and conceded 11 goals.



Word is that Chiefs are looking to sign a striker from outside the country and want to either loan or sell Ntwari to free up space for a foreign spot.



Now reports coming out of Rwanda are that Yanga are keen to sign Ntwari on loan.



“Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari could end up on loan at Tanzanian champions Yanga SC before the end of the current transfer window,” read a report from The New Times.



ALSO READ: ‘Talent alone is not enough’ – Miguel’s advice to Chiefs youngsters

“Times Sport can confirm that Tanzanian giants Yanga SC enquired about Ntwari services and they have already submitted a loan bid for the Rwanda shot stopper.”



Ntwari’s former team Galaxy are also said to be interested in a loan move for him, while an outright sale to a French Ligue 2 club is also on the cards.