Pirates legend applauds Riveiro for doing a good job at Bucs

“When I look at Pirates, I see great things coming their way," says Kauleza.

Former Orlando Pirates striker Jimmy Kauleza believes coach Jose Riveiro has built a formidable squad that will once again dominate Africa.

Kauleza says Riveiro has to be given credit for the job he has done at the club since his arrival back in 2022.

“When I look at Pirates, I see great things coming their way. They have a very squad which is capable of winning you trophies. And we have to applaud coach Riveiro for his work, he has been able to bring out the best in these players. You can see with the way they play that this is very competitive team, they have confidence and they are very talented,” said Kauleza.

“What I like about them is that they have a very good fighting spirit, they don’t drop their heads when things are not going their way. I believe this Pirates team can dominate the continent, I want to see them going back to playing in the Champions League next season. They didn’t do well this season, but it was a good wake up call for them. I’m definitely sure that come next season they will show that they are a good team which is able to compete with the best in Africa. “

Pirates were eliminated in the preliminary stages of the Caf Champions League this campaign by Botswana side Jwaneng Galaxy.

“I don’t think many people expected the team to be knocked out by Jwaneng, it was a huge disappointment. But I believe the guys have learnt their lesson. The Champions League is a big stage and every that competes there wants to prove itself. We are currently doing well in the league and I’m certain that we will be competing in the champions league next season.”

The Buccaneers are currently second on the DStv Premiership standings, with the club having collected 33 points in 20 games.

They will be looking to increase their points tally when they travel to Limpopo for a meeting with Sekhukhune United at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.