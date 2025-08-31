Pirates looking to continue dominance over Chippa United

The game is set to take place at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha.

Orlando Pirates will be looking to continue their dominance over Chippa United when the sides meet in a Betway Premiership clash this afternoon.



The game is set to take place at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha (kickoff is at 3pm).



Pirates are unbeaten in their last nine league visits against Chippa having defeated their hosts eight times with just one game drawn during this period.

The Chilli Boys have meanwhile not registered a home win over the Buccaneers since the 2015/16 season when they netted a goal in each half to claim a comfortable 2-0 victory.



However, despite being overwhelming favourites to win this encounter in Gqeberha, assistant coach has warned his charges not to underestimate Chippa.



Ncikazi admitted that with the hists having made coaches changes in recently following the axing of head coach Sinethemba Badela and his assistant Musa Nyatama, they don’t know what to expect from Chippa.



“Expectations are similar in terms of the results; we just need points. But it’s a tough team, where they have changed leadership of coaches in a short space of time. So, we’re not going to correctly profile them, hence we’ll only focus on ourselves.



“We want to focus on our performances and our analysis. Where can we do better, so we can perform and get positive results,” Ncikazi told Pirates media.

Mammila warns Pirates

Meanwhile, Chippa interim coach Morgan Mammila has fired a warning shot ahead of this afternoon’s clash against Pirates, boldly declaring that his team has what it takes to beat anyone in the league.



“There’s a big one coming up this weekend, we are in the same league, 11 v 11,” said Mammila after his side’s loss to Arrows in Durban midweek.

“Of course, there’s experience here and there but we also have capable players who can beat any team.

“I’m not worried about the opponents, I’m worried about my team. They must just apply themselves the way we train.”



Pirates forward Relebohile Mofokeng remains a doubtful for this encounter after missing the midweek game against Orbit College FC. So are captain Nkosinathi Sibisi and right back Deano van Rooyen, who remain on the mend after picking up knocks during the course of the season.



The Buccaneers head into this clash against the Chilli Boys occupying an unfamiliar ninth position after collecting six points in four games.



Chippa, on the other hand, are at the bottom of the Betway Premiership standings after collecting just one point in their opening four games of the season and are on a three-game losing streak going into this match against Pirates.