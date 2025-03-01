Pirates title hopes fade further after shock Gallants defeat

The Buccaneers trail leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by 18 points.

Gabadinho Mhango celebrates after opening the scoring for Marumo Gallants against Orlando Pirates on Saturday. Picture: Backpagepix

Orlando Pirates’ Betway Premiership title hopes were dealt a serious blow on Saturday evening as they were taken down 2-0 by Marumo Gallants at the Free Stadium.

ALSO READ: Sundowns edge Chiefs in hard-fought encounter

The Buccaneers trail leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by 18 points. While they have four games in hand on Masandawana, it is looking increasingly unlikely Jose Riveiro’s side will be able to stop the Tshwane giants from motoring to an eighth Premiership title on the spin.

Pirates’ Riveiro in the stands

Riveiro could only look glumly on from the stands on Saturday, as he was serving a touchline suspension. This result was particularly surprising given that Pirates had thumped Gallants 8-1 at Orlando Stadium in the reverse fixture on Christmas Eve.

But Gallants played like a side determined to impress their new Moroccan coach Abdeslan Ouaddou, who was on the touchline for the first time. They defended superbly after former Pirates striker Gabadinho Mgango had given them an 15th minute lead.

Pirates had an early chance as Relebohile Mofokeng spun superbly in the box. Instead of shooting with his left foot, however, Mofokeng cut onto his right and his effort was blocked.

Gallants goalkeeper Washington Arubi was then forced off with an injury, Kagiso Mlambo coming on to replace him.

Mhango strikes

Soon, however, Gallants went in front. Sekhela Sithole curled in a dangerous free kick, and Mhango’s first touch was superb, bringing the ball down and drilling a finish past Sipho Chaine.

ALSO READ: Stellies upset as Chiefs Nedbank Cup venue is moved

Pirates’ best chance in the first half to get back in the game came in the 34th minute, as Nkosinathi Sibsi stood a good cross up to the back post, and Tshegofatso Mabasa’s header just failed to get a finishing touch from Thapelo Xoki.

Gallants also had a chance to double their lead before the break. Daniel Msendami’s cross found Junior ZIndonga, whose header was just stopped from crossing the line by Chaine.

This was a scrappy affair, in truth. Gallants players were hitting the deck all too often from minimal contact. Referee Abongile Tom didn’t deal with their antics particularly well.

There was, however, a serious injury to Gallants defender Lebohang Mabotja just before half time. Gallants goalkeeper Mlambo came to collect a cross and his leg crashed into Mabotja’s head. He was immediately replaced by Mpho Chabatsane.

Mofokeng’s second chance

Pirates came out fired up after the break, and in the 50th minute a flowing passing move led to a good chance for Mofokeng. But his effort was too close to Mlambo, who made a good reaction save.

Pirates kept probing but Gallants ket them at bay with a series of last ditch tackles and blocks.

And Gallants doubled their lead as substitute Junior Dion burst away from Nkosinathi Sibisi and played in Msendami. He tried to cross the ball, and Thalente Mbatha’s attempted block flew straight past Chaine into the corner of his own net.