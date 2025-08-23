Pirates’ Ouaddou – ‘We have to win it’

'If you go to the final and don’t win, it is nothing,' said the Pirates head coach.

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou says beating Mamelodi Sundowns will mean nothing if the Buccaneers do not win the MTN8 title.

Pirates edged out Sundowns 4-1 in a penalty shootout at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday, after their two-legged semifinal finished at 2-2 on aggregate.

“Now we are going to the final we have to win it,” Ouaddou told SABC Sport after the match.

“If you go to the final and don’t win, it is nothing,” he also told reporters at the post match press conference.

It’s Pirates v Stellies again

Pirates will play Stellenbosch in the final after the Cape Winelands side drew 1-1 at Sekhukhune on Saturday to complete a 3-1 aggregate win over Babina Noko.

Pirates beat Stellenbosch 3-1 in last year’s final to win the trophy for a third year in a row under the guidance of Jose Riveiro. Riveiro has now left to join Al Ahly, but Pirates have now reached a fourth successive final.

‘It is not luck’

Pirates were far more clinical than Sundowns in the shootout in Atteridgeville. And Ouaddou insisted luck was not involved.

“A lot of people say it is luck. It is not luck,” added the Pirates coach.

“You have to work, we prepared for two or three weeks, shooting penalties. It is part of the job.”