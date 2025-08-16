Pirates’ Ouaddou reveals target ahead of Sundowns clash

The Buccaneers will host the Brazilians in a sold-out MTN8 semifinal first leg at the Orlando Stadium.

Under fire Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has revealed his target ahead of this afternoon’s clash against Mamelodi Sundowns.



The Buccaneers will host the Brazilians in a sold-out MTN8 semifinal first leg at the Orlando Stadium (Kickoff is at 3pm).



“Every day when we wake up, the only target is to make the best and give the best of ourselves to make the best training for our players, the best strategy for our club,” said Ouaddou.

“So, every day when we wake up, it is to better and better.”



Pirates come into this game against Sundowns low on confidence following back-to-back defeats against Sekhukhune United and Marumo Gallants.



Ouaddou has admitted that he is under pressure to change the club’s fortunes around after the two disappointing defeats.

“There’s always pressure when you train (coach) such a big club. Pressure is everywhere, but we have to transform that pressure and make it a positive pressure and we must give our best for our fans. We have to try to bring back the victories and the happiness,” said Ouaddou.



Meanwhile, Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso says the Brazilians will have to hit the ground running if they are to beat Pirates today.



“It’s interesting to play such important matches so early in the season. This MTN8 cup brings high-level matches in a moment where teams are still developing and preparing for the season ahead. It will be important for us to hit the ground running in such a match.



“These kinds of matches always have beautiful stories that will be written and that will be reliant on the moments that will happen in the game. It is a match that will need us to control certain emotions and focus on the right emotions that will lead us to a positive result,” said Cardoso.