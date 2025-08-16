Betway PSL

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Betway PSL

Pirates’ Ouaddou reveals target ahead of Sundowns clash

Picture of Khaya Ndubane

By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

2 minute read

16 August 2025

12:31 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

The Buccaneers will host the Brazilians in a sold-out MTN8 semifinal first leg at the Orlando Stadium.

Pirates' Ouaddou reveals target ahead of Sundowns target

Abdeslam Ouaddou coach of Orlando Pirates Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Under fire Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has revealed his target ahead of this afternoon’s clash against Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Buccaneers will host the Brazilians in a sold-out MTN8 semifinal first leg at the Orlando Stadium (Kickoff is at 3pm).

ALSO READ: Pirates coach Ouaddou vows to make Happy People happy again

“Every day when we wake up, the only target is to make the best and give the best of ourselves to make the best training for our players, the best strategy for our club,” said Ouaddou.

“So, every day when we wake up, it is to better and better.”

Pirates come into this game against Sundowns low on confidence following back-to-back defeats against Sekhukhune United and Marumo Gallants.

Ouaddou has admitted that he is under pressure to change the club’s fortunes around after the two disappointing defeats.

“There’s always pressure when you train (coach) such a big club. Pressure is everywhere, but we have to transform that pressure and make it a positive pressure and we must give our best for our fans. We have to try to bring back the victories and the happiness,” said Ouaddou.

Meanwhile, Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso says the Brazilians will have to hit the ground running if they are to beat Pirates today.

ALSO READ: ‘Take Mofokeng out of Pirates and they’ll struggle,’ – Sundowns’ Cardoso

“It’s interesting to play such important matches so early in the season. This MTN8 cup brings high-level matches in a moment where teams are still developing and preparing for the season ahead. It will be important for us to hit the ground running in such a match.

“These kinds of matches always have beautiful stories that will be written and that will be reliant on the moments that will happen in the game. It is a match that will need us to control certain emotions and focus on the right emotions that will lead us to a positive result,” said Cardoso.

Read more on these topics

Betway Premiership Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns) Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa CCMA orders Gamagara municipality to pay six workers a year’s wages for being fired after one day
Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: National Dialogue may be ANC talking to an empty room, but it must listen
Crime ‘I was terrified’ – Joburg woman recounts chilling driveway hijacking and kidnapping (VIDEO)
South Africa SANParks is offering free access to these national treasures in September
Politics Ramaphosa unaware of ‘ill-advised’ Iran trip by SANDF chief – Magwenya

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp