Wydad-bound Lorch sends farewell message to Sundowns

The 32-year-old is believed to have signed a two-year deal with the North African giants Wydad Athletic.

Thembinkosi Lorch has sent a farewell message to Mamelodi Sundowns following his departure from the club.

Sundowns confirmed on Tuesday that they had parted ways with the former Orlando Pirates midfielder.



Lorch has since taken to social media to thank the club for the warm welcome and also announce his move to Wydad Athletic.

“As I turn to the next chapter of my career, I want to thank Masandawana for welcoming, embracing and supporting me,” wrote Lorch.

“To the Chairman and The Board, thank you for allowing me to spread my wings up North.

“To my former teammates, Coaches and Technical Team, I am privileged to have played with you and under your guidance.”



Lorch leaves Sundowns after spending one and half seasons with the club having joined them from Pirates in January last year.



At the Brazilians, Lorch made 26 appearances, winning one league title, scoring seven goals and making four assists.