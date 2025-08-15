Betway PSL

Wydad-bound Lorch sends farewell message to Sundowns

Khaya Ndubane

15 August 2025

Thembinkosi Lorch and Mamelodi Sundowns have parted ways. Photo: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

Thembinkosi Lorch has sent a farewell message to Mamelodi Sundowns following his departure from the club.

Sundowns confirmed on Tuesday that they had parted ways with the former Orlando Pirates midfielder.

READ MORE: Sundowns confirm Lorch and Maema departures

Lorch has since taken to social media to thank the club for the warm welcome and also announce his move to Wydad Athletic.

The 32-year-old is believed to have signed a two-year deal with the North African giants.

“As I turn to the next chapter of my career, I want to thank Masandawana for welcoming, embracing and supporting me,” wrote Lorch.

“To the Chairman and The Board, thank you for allowing me to spread my wings up North.
“To my former teammates, Coaches and Technical Team, I am privileged to have played with you and under your guidance.”

ALSO READ: Pirates coach Ouaddou vows to make Happy People happy again

Lorch leaves Sundowns after spending one and half seasons with the club having joined them from Pirates in January last year.

At the Brazilians, Lorch made 26 appearances, winning one league title, scoring seven goals and making four assists. 

