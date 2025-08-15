Pirates coach Ouaddou vows to make Happy People happy again

"They are Happy People, and they love the club,” Ouaddou said.

Following the club’s poor start to the season, Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou says he understands the fans frustration and has vowed to make them happy again.

This comes after the Buccaneers suffered back-to-back defeats in the league, losing 1-0 to Sekhukhune United in their opening Betway Premiership clash before being edged 2-1 by Marumo Gallants.



ALSO READ: Pirates coach admits he’s under pressure ahead of Sundowns tie

“I understand the frustrations of our fans. They are Happy People, and they love the club,” Ouaddou said.

“We understand them [the fans] when the club loses two games in a row, it’s normal that they are not happy and we are not happy as well.

“Every fan in the country is passionate, they are the 12th man. In every big football nation in Africa, when you start like this, you understand the disappointment. What we can promise them is that we will bounce back. We’ll sweat for the shirt, represent the badge with pride, and bring them happiness. It’s only the beginning,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ouaddou gave an injury update ahead of Saturday’s MTN8 semi final first leg clash against Mamelodi Sundowns at the Orlando Stadium.

“Most of the players are available, we have only (Nkosinathi) Sibisi, we have (Makhehlene) Makhaula who is still coming back from his injury. We still have (Olisa) Ndah and most of the players are available,” commented Ouaddou.



ALSO READ: Sundowns confirm Lorch and Maema departures



Tickets for this clash between Pirates and Sundowns are sold out and fans have been urged not to go to the stadium if they don’t have tickets.