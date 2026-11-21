'The Bafana Bafana international sustained a medial collateral ligament (MCL) injury,' said Pirates.

Orlando Pirates confirmed on Saturday that club captain Nkosinathi Sibisi will be out of action for ‘three or four months’ after knee surgery.

Pirates – Sibisi out ‘for the remainder of the year’

“The defending champions will be without captain Nkosinathi Sibisi for the remainder of the year,” said Pirates in a statement.

“The Bafana Bafana international sustained a medial collateral ligament (MCL) injury that required surgery and is expected to be out for three to four months.”

Pirates added that winger Gamphani Lungu is out for about three weeks with an ankle injury and that Kamogele Sebelebele and Andre De Jong were also injureed and unavailable for Saturday’s Carling Black Label Knockout semifinal against Stellenbosch at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Appollis nowhere to be seen

There was no mention made of Oswin Appollis, who was left out of the Pirates squad by head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou for the game against Stellies. Appollis played for Bafana Bafana in both Group D 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Kenya.

Sibisi has made ten appearances for Pirates this season, and his experience will no doubt be missed by the Buccaneers in the coming months.