'Kaizer Chiefs is deeply saddened by the passing of former goalkeeper Luthando Sixhaso,' said the club in a statement.

Kaizer Chiefs have paid tribute to former goalkeeper Luthando Sixhaso, who has passed away at the tender age of just 33.

Chiefs ‘deeply saddened’

“Kaizer Chiefs is deeply saddened by the passing of former goalkeeper Luthando Sixhaso, who passed away at the age of 33,” said Chiefs on Twitter.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Kaizer Chiefs is deeply saddened by the passing of former goalkeeper, Luthando Sixhaso, who passed away at the age of 33.



We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time.



May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/5n8TY05Mnk — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) November 21, 2026

According to Soccer Laduma, Sixhaso passed away at his home in East London after an unspecified illness.

Sixhaso came to prominence in 2014 as part of the Nedbank Ke Yona team, and in 2015 he moved to Chiefs where he trained with the likes of Itumeleng Khune and Brandon Petersen.

He played for Chiefs’ reserve side but never made a first team appearance. Phakaaathi would like to express our condolences to Sixhaso’s friends and family. May his soul Rest in Peace.