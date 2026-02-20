Pirates’ Ouaddou warns complacency ahead of Casric Stars clash

"I always say there are no small teams in the cup," says Ouaddou.

Fresh from the league defeat at the hands of their rivals Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates change focus to the Nedbank Cup where they will host Casric Stars in the round of 16.

The encounter that in Biblical terms can be termed as a ‘David versus Goliath’ clash, is set to take place at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday night (kick-off is at 6pm).



The Buccaneers go into this match licking their wounds after suffering a 2-1 defeat in their top-of-the-table clash against Sundowns at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.

Casric Stars played out to a 2-2 draw with Hungry Lions in their previous Motsepe Foundation Championship match played last Saturday.

‘No small teams in cup competitions’

But considering their cup pedigree, the Buccaneers are without a doubt favourite to win this encounter. Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, however, has warned his charges not to take this game lightly, adding that there are no small teams in cup competitions.

“Casric Stars, we know that they are a very good team. They’re competitive, I think they’re fourth in the championship that they’re playing in. They have scored 20 goals I think, and have conceded 15 goals. It means that it’s a team that has some qualities but for us it’s important to take the game seriously,” said during the Nedbank Cup last 16 press conference at the Nedbank headquarters in Sandton yesterday.

“You know, I always say there are no small teams in the cup. They can challenge you if you don’t put in the effort, commitment that the game needs.”

Ouaddou counting on home advantage

Ouaddou is happy to be playing the game at home in Orlando in front of their home fans. The Buccaneers have suffered just one defeat at home this season.

“Of course, we’re going to play at home and I think it’s an advantage. But we have to prepare well for the game. As for the training, we only did some regeneration this morning with the players that played yesterday, but we have to prepare well.



“With the players that didn’t play, we had some time to make one session, with high intensity. We’re looking forward to playing that game. It’s a chance, we’re looking to play quickly. With games coming thick and fast, it’s important to adapt quickly,” concluded Ouaddou.