Pirates reduce Sundowns lead with vital away win against Chippa

Following the win over Chippa, Pirates now trail Sundowns by 16 points.

Nkosinathi Sibisi of Orlando Pirates watches as his header goes in watched by Sinoxolo Kwayiba of Chippa United during the DStv Premiership 2023/24 game at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Wednesday. Photo: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates secured a vital away win against Chippa United to maintain pressure on log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

A goal in the first half by Nkosinathi Sibisi was enough to give the Buccaneers a 1-0 victory over a stubborn Chilli Boys side at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Wednesday night.

The result saw Pirates cut the Brazilians lead to 16 points. Sundowns were held to a 1-1 draw by Golden Arrows in the other Betway Premiership match played in the evening.



With his team hit by injuries and suspensions due to the heavy fixture schedule, Pirates coach Jose Riveiro was forced to make changes to his starting line-up.

Regular starters Sipho Chaine and Patrick Maswanganyi missed the game due to an injury and suspension.

Riveiro started with youngsters Siyabonga Ndlozi and Mbekezeli Mbokazi at right back and centre defence respectively in a makeshift defence.

The game started at a frantic pace with both teams throwing everything at each other and there were lots of goalscoring opportunities created but neither team was able to find the back of the net in the first 45 minutes of the match.

Stanley Nwabali of Chippa was the busier of the two goalkeepers in the first half. The Nigerian goalkeeper denied Tshegofatso Mabasa in the 22nd and 30th minute to keep the Chilli Boys in the game.

Giovanni Philander looked lively for Chippa on the left side of their attack and kept Ndlozi busy, but his shots in the fifth and 22nd minute hit the side netting.

Just when it looked like the game would be locked at 0-0 at half-time, Sibisi gave Pirates the lead with a good header from a Relebohile Mofokeng’s corner kick in referee’s stoppage time to give the visitors the lead at the break.

The Chilli Boys took the game to Pirates in the first half as they looked for the equaliser, but the Buccaneers defence stood strong.

Pirates took control of the game as it progressed and managed to create chances of their own. But again, Nwabali made some good saves to keep the scoreline at 1-0.

Substitute Goodman Mosele thought he had doubled Pirates’ lead in the 79th minute, but the ball had gone out before Mohau Nkota crossed it to Mosele.