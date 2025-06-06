Betway PSL

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Betway PSL

Orlando Pirates release Chiefs-linked defender

Picture of Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

2 minute read

6 June 2025

05:29 pm

'Wishing them the very best in their next chapters,' said Pirates on Twitter.

Thabiso Monyane - Orlando Pirates

Thabiso Monyane is a free agent after being released by Orlando Pirates. Picture: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates announced on Friday afternoon that they have released defenders Thabiso Monyane and Paseka Mako.

ALSO READ: Rulani speaks out on Pirates rumours

“We bid farewell to Paseka Mako and @ThabisoJames_34. The Club thanks them for their commitment and contribution to @OrlandoPirates. Wishing them the very best in their next chapters,” said the Buccaneers via their official Twitter account.

Monyane to Chiefs?

Monyane, 25, was reported by the SABC earlier on Friday to have been offered to Kaizer Chiefs.

The right back is now confirmed to be free to join any club of his choice. Monyane made 35 appearances in all competitions for the Buccaneers in the 2023/24 campaign, but this season he made just 12, last playing in a league game against Cape Town City on January 8.

Pirates also part ways with Mako

The 31 year-old left back Mako made 26 appearances in all competitions for Pirates this season, but clearly he has now also been deemed surplus to requirements.

ALSO READ: Agent denies ‘disturbing’ Bafana winger to Chiefs reports

Mako’s best season at Pirates came in the 2022/23 campaign, when he was a regular in Jose Riveiro’s first season, as Pirates won the MTN8 and the Nedbank Cup.

Read more on these topics

Betway Premiership Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Recipes Recipe of the day: One pan chicken and potatoes
Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: We need a ceasefire in the war on children
World Accusations and threats fly as Trump and Musk alliance melts down in blazing public row
Crime These are Gauteng’s hotspots for murder, rape, kidnapping, carjacking and house robbery
News ‘War on Leaks’ programme: SIU reveals R2.2bn budget balloons to over R4bn

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp