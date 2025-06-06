Orlando Pirates release Chiefs-linked defender

'Wishing them the very best in their next chapters,' said Pirates on Twitter.

Orlando Pirates announced on Friday afternoon that they have released defenders Thabiso Monyane and Paseka Mako.

“We bid farewell to Paseka Mako and @ThabisoJames_34. The Club thanks them for their commitment and contribution to @OrlandoPirates. Wishing them the very best in their next chapters,” said the Buccaneers via their official Twitter account.

Monyane to Chiefs?

Monyane, 25, was reported by the SABC earlier on Friday to have been offered to Kaizer Chiefs.

The right back is now confirmed to be free to join any club of his choice. Monyane made 35 appearances in all competitions for the Buccaneers in the 2023/24 campaign, but this season he made just 12, last playing in a league game against Cape Town City on January 8.

Pirates also part ways with Mako

The 31 year-old left back Mako made 26 appearances in all competitions for Pirates this season, but clearly he has now also been deemed surplus to requirements.

Mako’s best season at Pirates came in the 2022/23 campaign, when he was a regular in Jose Riveiro’s first season, as Pirates won the MTN8 and the Nedbank Cup.