Agent denies ‘disturbing’ Bafana winger to Chiefs reports

Esperance Elias Mokwana will not be moving to Kaizer Chiefs, according to the player’s agency. Picture: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

The agency representing Bafana Bafana and Esperance winger Elias Mokwana has denied rumours he could be sold by the Tunisian giants to Kaizer Chiefs.

“There is no truth in those reports about Mokwana joining Kaizer Chiefs, there’s nothing, nothing like that,” sports agency Cream Sports told kickoff.com.

Chiefs-linked Mokwana ‘still happy at Esperance’

“It’s just people having wishes, and it’s one of those disturbing stories.

“His camp has not received nor heard any word from Chiefs and I can tell you, Mokwana is still happy at Esperance,” the agency concluded.

Mokwana moved to Esperance from Sekhukhune United this past season, and helped them do a league and cup double, as well as reach the Caf Champions League quarterfinals, where they lost to Mamelodi Sundowns.

He was in and out of the Esperance side, however, and was reported to be close to leaving the club in November over a contract dispute.

Looking for reinforcements

Chiefs are looking to reinforce their attacking options for next season, after a disappointing campaign, in which they finishd ninth in the Betway Premiership.