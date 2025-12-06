Pirates sink Gallants to take Carling Knockout title

Rele Mofokeng nets an extra time winner for the Buccaneers.

Relebohile Mofokeng struck in extra time on Saturday as Orlando Pirates beat Marumo Gallants 1-0 to win the Carling Black Label Knockout (CKO) at the new Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

The Betway Premiership leaders have now won both the MTN8 and CKO in a fantastic start to head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou’s coaching stint.

Pirates the knockout kings

Pirates have proved the true knockout kings of the local game in recent years – this was their seventh Premier Soccer League knockout trophy in three and a half seasons. It was also their first South African ‘League Cup’ since 2011.

The winner, in the final seconds of the first half of extra time, was scrappy to say the least, but it was no less than Pirates deserved. Gallants also deserved to lose, Alexandre Laffite’s showing little attacking intent throughout the 120 minutes.

Pirates also gave a perfect send off to captain Mbekezeli Mbokazi, who will leave after the Africa Cup of Nations to join his new Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire.

Pirates really should have gone in front in just the fourth minute. Washington Arubi dithered on the ball on the edge of his own box and presented possession to Evidence Makgopa.

The Pirates striker basically had an open goal but his weak shot was straight at Marvin Sikhosana who cleared off the line.

The Buccaneers continued to press and in the 12th minute, Thalenthe Mbatha’s shot was saved by Arubi, who also kept out Oswin Appollis five minutes later.

In the 20th minute, Masindi Nemtajela had a chance to score on the edge of the box but he lifted his effort over the bar.

Mofokeng then almost netted with a trademark cut inside from the left and curler with his right boot. But his effort went just wide.

Pirates brought on Tshepang Moremi at half time and in the 55th minute he stung Arubi’s palms with a shot, though it was a routine save from a tight angle.

The second half was mundane in the main, with Gallants content to try and keep Pirates out. The Buccaneers, meanwhile, were unable to find too many paths through their stubborn resistance, despite bringing on the likes of Sipho Mbule and Yanela Mbuthuma.

Moremi had another opportunity right at the death, but while his cross beat Arubi, Agnikoi Eroine was there to clear the ball away.

Pirates piled on the pressure as they looked to win the game in extra time, and substiute Deon Hotto sent in a low shot that Arubi did well to gather.

Mofokeng strikes

Right at the end of the first half of extra time, the Buccaneers finally struck.

Hotto’s low cross was only partially cleared and Mofokeng fired in a shot. Sikhosana got his head to it but the ball went straight into the ground and spun between his own legs, deceiving Arubi and eventually ending up in the back of the net.