Ouaddou wants to gift Orlando Pirates fans with CKO trophy

"I think it could be a very wonderful gift for our fans (to win it) because I heard that the stadium has sold out.," said Ouaddou.

Ouaddou said this as the Buccaneers prepared for Saturday’s final against Marumo Gallants at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane (kickoff is at 6pm).



With tickets for the game having sold out, Ouaddou insists that it is important for his team to deliver a good game and win the final.

“Every competition, every match that we are playing, it’s with the target to win, we know that it’s a trophy that the club (has been) chasing for many years,” Ouaddou told the reporters at the Rand Stadium earlier this week.

“It will be very interesting and enjoyable to start this competition and start the game (the final) with a very high ambition. And I think it could be a very wonderful gift for our fans (to win it) because I heard that the stadium has sold out.

“So, it means that we will have a lot of people coming to watch the game and I guess to support us as well.

“So, we will prepare well to deliver a good game, and I hope for a victory for our club,” added Ouaddou.

Gallants ready for ‘big challenge’

Meanwhile, Ouaddou’s counterpart Alexandre Lafitte is confident that Gallants can overcome the “big challenge” and win the cup.



“It’s a big challenge [to face Pirates] but when you are in the final, and you want to win the cup, you need to beat all big teams,” said Lafitte.



“We have eliminated Sundowns, Stellenbosch and Golden Arrows. So, it’s normal, if you want to win the cup, you need to beat big teams.

“It’s a big challenge; Pirates are a very good team and a very important club in Africa. But at the moment, we are very concentrated.”