Pirates star withdrawn from Bafana squad

Maswanganyi, 26, scored in both of Bafana's AFCON qualifiers in November.

Patrick Maswanganyi wheels away in celebration after scoring for Bafana against South Sudan in Cape Town last November. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates attacking midfielder Patrick Maswanganyi has been forced to pull out of the Bafana Bafana squad with an injury.

ALSO READ: Pirates open to selling this striker after just one season

The news comes as a blow to Bafana head coach Hugo Broos as he prepares his side for Friday’s home 2026 Fifa World Cup Group C qualifier against Lesotho at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Maphangule replaces Pirates’ Tito

Maswanganyi has been replaced in the Bafana squad by Polokwane City midfielder Ndamulelo Maphangule.

Maswanganyi excelled for Bafana last November, scoring against both Uganda and South Sudan, as Broos’ side sealed top spot in their group in 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying.

The 26 year-old looked to be the perfect replacement for Themba Zwane in Broos’ side. Zwane is still recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Maswanganyi did come on as a 62nd minute substitute in Pirates’ goalless draw at Stellenbosch on March 11. He was not, however, in the Pirates squad for their 2-1 Betway Premiership win over Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday afternoon.

Broos will now have to make a decision on who will replace Maswanganyi as the chief playmaker for Bafana against Lesotho, and against Benin four days later.

‘Beautiful’ pitch for Bafana match

The Bafana coach, meanwhile, say Bafana can have no excuses for not beating Lesotho on a ‘beautiful’ pitch at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Sekhukhune United faced Stellenbosch FC on Sunday in the Betway Premiership in the first match at the Peter Mokaba Stadium since the pitch was badly damaged by a concert in December 2024.

The surface certainly looked back in fine fettle as Stellies took down Sekhukhune 2-1.

“They moment they told me about (playing in) Polokwane, the first thing I said, because I saw games (previously) on that pitch, was that if the pitch is not better, we don’t go. And people started working” Broos told reporters last week.

ALSO READ: Cape Town City sack interim coach Ertugral

“The pitch is fantastic, I was there, it is really beautiful. So we have no excuse if we do not get the result we want against Lesotho. People did fantastic work and we are very happy with it.”