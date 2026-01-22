Pirates targeting maximum points against Sekhukhune

Pirates will reclaim their top spot with a win against Babina Noko.

Orlando Pirates midfielder Thalente Mbatha is optimistic that the Buccaneers will continue where they left off before the AFCON break when they resume their Betway Premiership campaign this weekend.



Pirates resume their league action with a clash against Sekhukhune United at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday (Kick-off is at 3.30pm).



Before the AFCON break the Buccaneers were in top form, winning nine and drawing one of their last 10 league fixtures to move to the top of the log standings. They have since lost their top spot to Mamelodi Sundowns who beat Orbit College 2-0 at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Monday night.



Pirates will reclaim their spot with a win against Babina Noko in Polokwane, but they face a Sekhukhune side that has already taken three points against them this season. Babina Noko claimed a 1-0 victory when the sides met at the Orlando Stadium earlier this season.



“I believe that we will continue where we left off before the break. We plan to continue winning games. As you know, we lost our first league game of the season against Sekhukhune. We believe that we have to do better when we face them on Saturday. We have to get maximum points,” Mbatha told Pirates media.



“Everyone came back in good shape. The whole squad is available for the coach for selection, and that’s good for us going into the second round of the season. We are just waiting for the first game against Sekhukhune, and see how it goes,” he added.

Sekhukhune ‘ready’ for Pirates

Sekhukhune, on the other side, will be looking to bounce back to winning ways when they face Pirates on Saturday. They suffered a shock 1-0 loss to Stellenbosch FC at home midweek.



With Babina Noko set to face Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns in their next two league games, coach Eric Tinkler does not believe that Tuesday’s loss against Stellenbosch FC was a setback.



“I don’t think it is a setback because when you play the big ones, some of our players are always motivated,” Tinkler told the media.



“You wish you could motivate them for these smaller games the way the bigger games motivate them. I don’t think it is much of a setback, the players will be ready for the game against Pirates.”