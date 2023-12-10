Pirates targeting more victories after Galaxy win

Orlando Pirates winger Deon Hotto says Bucs are looking for maximum points in the remaining matches before the end of the year.

This comes after Pirates edged the Rockets 1-0 at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday with Hotto netting the winner in the 25th minute.

The victory saw Bucs move up to fifth place on the league standings with 22 points after 13 matches – with three matches to go until the end of the year.

“What a game it was, grateful for the result and we move forward. This December we have games, and we have to collect as many points as we can – and they need to three points, that’s what we are looking for,” said the Namibian winger.

“Six points in one week is a good start, three more games to go before we go to the break. So,I think. So, we are looking forward to it. It all starts at training. The Almighty blessed me, and I’m grateful for it.”

The loss was a huge blow for the Rockets after coming into the game with their heads held high following their last game, where they beat AmaZulu FC to reach the final of the Nedbank Cup.

Sead Roamovic’s charges are in 12th place with 15 points in the bag after 13 matches.



They will now change their focus to the final of the Carling Knockout against Stellenbosch FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium next week Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers have a meeting with Golden Arrows away from home on Sunday, 17 December where they will be looking to continue with winning momentum and climb higher on the log.