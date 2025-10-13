Pitso Mosimane won’t stay at Kaizer Chiefs, says club legend

“Pitso would not stay at Chiefs," said the Amakhosi legend.

As speculation intensifies about who will replace Nasreddine Nabi as the new Kaizer Chiefs permanent head coach, club legend Joseph “Banks” Setlhodi has warned that fan favourite Pitso Mosimane would struggle to succeed at Amakhosi with the current squad and club leadership.



Last Friday, Chiefs finally ended the speculation about Nabi’s future with the club when they announced they had parted ways with the Tunisian coach.



On the same day, the club confirmed that assistant coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze will lead the technical team for the remainder of the 2025/26 season as interim co-coaches.



Following the announcement about Nabi’s departure, several high-profile coaches, including former Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro, Bafana Bafana legend and current Kenya coach Benni McCarthy, and Mosimane, have been linked with the head coach job at Chiefs.

Mosimane favourite to replace Nabi

Mosimane seems to be the preferred candidate amongst the Amakhosi supporters to replace Nabi. Setlhodi, however, doubts that the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al-Ahly coach will stay for long at Chiefs with the current crop of players at the Naturena-based club.

“Before you talk about coaches, let’s talk about the players,” Setlhodi told FARPost.



“You can bring 20 coaches to Chiefs, from the best in the world, the results won’t change.

“Chiefs lack good footballers. That is the problem. The coach does not win the game; the players win the game. The coach only directs,” added Setlhodi before questioning current management’s leadership skills.

“If you are blind and leading a nation, that nation will fail because you see nothing. I don’t think Kaizer Chiefs have good leaders to address what’s happening. Everybody can see where the problem is at Chiefs. They don’t fix the problems. The question is, why? Why.”

“Pitso would not stay at Chiefs. You know why? Because Chiefs don’t have good leaders, they don’t know how to address football matters. They think football is just business; you just go to the office and stay there. Football is something else,” Banks said.



“If Pitso goes to Chiefs, he will demand players. If they don’t give him what he needs, he will leave. Pitso won’t want to work with average players. You can’t have players earning R50 000 but still need to be taught how to trap the ball,” concluded the Amakhosi legend.