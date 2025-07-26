Portsmouth snap up Bafana midfielder

'We’re delighted that he’s agreed to join Pompey and we’ve brought in an experienced international player,' said Portsmouth coach Jose Mousinho

Bafana Bafana midfielder Luke Le Roux has sealed a move to English Championship side Portsmouth FC.

Le Roux, 25, was unveiled as a new signing from Swedish side IFK Varnamo by Pompey on Friday.

Bafana’s Le Roux ‘just what we needed’

“Luke’s form over the past couple of seasons means he not only found himself on our radar, but also that of a number of other clubs,” Portsmouth head coach Jose Mousinho told the club’s official website.

“So we’re delighted that he’s agreed to join Pompey and we’ve brought in an experienced international player.

“Luke is a holding midfielder who likes to sit in and dictate the play. He’s physically strong and can also handle the ball.

“It was a position we were looking to fill and is just what we needed. I’m excited to see him in action in a Pompey shirt.”

Le Roux has signed a three-year deal at Portsmouth, subject to international clearance and a work permit.

Well-travelled

The former SuperSport United midfielder made two appearances for Hugo Broos’ Bafana in qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

In February 2020, Le Roux sealed a move from SuperSport to Varbergs Bois in Sweden. He moved to Dutch Eredivisie side FC Volendam ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, before moving back to Sweden and Varnamo the following season.