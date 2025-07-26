Smith expresses delight after completing move to QPR from Stellies

"I’m really proud and grateful for the opportunity QPR have given me to showcase my talent,” said Smith.

Tylon Smith says he is proud and delighted to join Queens Park Rangers after completing a permanent switch from South African side Stellenbosch FC.

According to the English Championship side, the transfer for the rising star remains subject to international clearance and visa approval.

The highly-rated 20-year-old defender, who has enjoyed a meteoric rise over the past year, joins QPR for an undisclosed fee and will initially link up with the club’s development squad.

“I’m very happy to be here. I’m really proud and grateful for the opportunity QPR have given me to showcase my talent,” said Smith after putting pen to paper at Loftus Road.

“QPR is well-known for developing young players. The style of play here is similar to how we play in South Africa and it’s a style that I really like.”

Smith arrives in West London on the back of helping South Africa’s U20 side win the Cosafa Cup U20 Championship. He also played a key role again as Amajita claimed the U20 Africa Cup of Nations title, where he was named Player of the Tournament.

“It was incredible, scoring the winning goal in the semi-final against Nigeria was amazing and we made history by winning the final,” Smith added.

“It was very special to win Player of the Tournament and it’s very rare for it to go to a defender. It usually goes to an attacking player, so that was amazing for me.”

The young centre-back was also recently nominated for the DStv Diski Challenge Player of the Season award. Smith now has his sights set firmly on settling in at QPR and making an impression.

“I would say I’m like a modern defender; composed, good on the ball but I also enjoy defending. My main focus now is QPR. I’m going to give my all for this club and hopefully together we can be successful,” he concluded.

QPR CEO Christian Nourry welcomed the new addition, stating: “We are happy to beat significant competition to land the services of Tylon today.

“His raw attributes give him every opportunity to become a successful central defender and we are excited that the player feels, as we do, that we are best placed to develop and extract that potential from him. We will take it step by step.”