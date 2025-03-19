PSL coach calls Chiefs fans ‘the best supporters in the world’

'I said ‘who is this team? How is this possible? We are at home!,' said the Galaxy head coach.

Adnan Beganovic may be the head coach of Betway Premiership side TS Galaxy. But the Bosnian has no doubt who he thinks the best fans in South Africa are – those of Kaizer Chiefs.

“Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns … are the three best clubs in the country if we are honest. Chiefs have the best supporters in the world!,” said Beganovic this week in an interview with Radio 2000.

Chiefs fans everywhere

“When I first came (to South Africa) we (Galaxy) played (against Chiefs) at Mbombela (Stadium), and I sat in the stands and saw about 40 000 fans. At least 35 000 were supporting Chiefs. I said ‘who is this team? How is this possible? We are at home!”

Beganovic also revealed that seeing Chiefs’ home ground at FNB Stadium was ultimately what persuaded Galaxy’s in-form Bosnian striker Dženan Zajmović to come to the Rockets.

The 30 year-old has 12 goals and three assists in 24 appearances for Galaxy in all competitions this season.

‘A real stadium, a World Cup stadium’

“In the beginning an agent called us and said he (Zajmović) doesn’t have a club, he is a free player. Sead (Ramovic) was head coach then. I called him when we played a friendly against Chiefs, I went to FNB Stadium and called him from the stadium. I said ‘look at that it is a real stadium, a World Cup stadium.’

“He checked it, and I said ‘I promise if you stay healthy and work … you can score ten or 15 goals in the season, then you can still play for many years in this beautiful country, with beautiful supporters.’”