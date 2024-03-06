Chiefs confirm Khune’s return ahead of Soweto derby

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune is back from suspension ahead of the Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on Saturday, the club confirmed on Wednesday.

Khune was suspended by the club after he reportedly arrived at training intoxicated.

During his suspension, Khune, however, was allowed to play for the Carling All-Stars XI in the Carling Cup against Stellenbosch FC in January.

“Kaizer Chiefs’ longest serving player, Itumeleng Khune, has rejoined the team following his separation from his teammates in order to fulfill certain conditions required of him before he could be allowed back at the Village,” read a statement on the Chiefs website.

“Khune was suspended early in December to afford him an opportunity to complete a corrective programme designed for him to meet set expectations for a professional athlete. Upon completion of the programme, a report from an independent body of professionals was received and shared with the technical team to demonstrate that he had done all that was required.

“During his three-month absence, Khune says he fully participated in the programs set out for him and believes they assisted with his personal growth and development as a professional athlete as well as an individual. He looks forward to working hard at training and sharing his knowledge with his teammates.

“In January and February, Kaizer Chiefs also allowed Khune to participate on the panel of SABC Sport analysts during the recent Africa Cup of Nations. The experience gained from the exercise will hopefully benefit his life in the future.”

“As Kaizer Chiefs, we welcome Itu back to the home he has known for over 25 years and we remain committed to our core values of discipline, integrity, respect, and unity.”

The return of Khune to the club is a big boost for the team ahead of the Soweto derby, with teammate Bruce Bvuma having admitted recently that the veteran goalkeeper is missed in the club’s dressing room.