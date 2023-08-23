PSL confirms dates and venues for MTN8 semi-finals

Chiefs, Sundowns, Stellenbosch FC and Pirates are all in the semis of the MTN8.

Marcelo Allende of Mamelodi Sundowns challenged by Tebogo Potsane of Kaizer Chiefs during DStv Premiership 2023/24 match at Lucas Moripe Stadium earlier in August. The teams will meet in the first leg of the MTN8 semi-finals on September 2. (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) have confirmed the dates and venues for the most anticipated MTN8 Cup semi-finals.



Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns, Stellenbosch FC and Orlando Pirates are in the running for the first trophy of the season.

In the first semi-final, Amakhosi will host the Brazilians at the FNB Stadium on 2 September.



The Buccaneers will then travel to Cape Town for their first leg encounter against Stellies on 3 September at Danie Craven Stadium for the second semi-final clash.

“The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has confirmed the dates, venues, and kick-off times for the upcoming 2023/24 MTN8 semi-final fixtures,” read the League’s press release.

“Kaizer Chiefs will be home to Mamelodi Sundowns in the first leg of their clash on Saturday, 02 September 2023 at FNB Stadium. The second leg fixture will take place at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday, 23 September 2023.”



“Meanwhile, the other side of the bracket will see Stellenbosch FC hosting Orlando Pirates in their first leg encounter on Sunday, 03 September 2023 at Athlone Stadium. The return leg will be played at Orlando Stadium on Sunday, 24 September 2023,” the release continued with the organisation revealing that they will give more updates regarding the ticket sales for all the games.

“All four matches will kick-off at 15h00. Gates will open at 11h00. The PSL will advise on ticketing information in due course.”