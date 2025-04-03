Cele admits – Kaizer Chiefs are in crisis

'You can call it a crisis. Even us, as a team, we feel we can do way better,' said the Chiefs midfielder.

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Thabo Cele has admitted the club are in crisis, but he believes they can find a way out sooner rather than later.

With seven games left to play in the Betway Premiership season, Chiefs are in serious danger of missing out on a place in next season’s MTN8 for the second campaign in a row.

Closing the gap on Chiefs

Amakhosi are currently in eighth spot. But both Chippa United and Golden Arrows directly below them have narrowed the gap, and have games in hand.

Tunisian head coach Nasreddine Nabi has come in this season, and while he has taken Chiefs to the Nedbank Cup semifinals, he has been unable to find any consistency from his team in the league.

“For sure for Chiefs to be sitting where we are is not nice,” Cele told a press conference at Naturena on Thursday, in response to a question about whether Chiefs are at crisis point.

“You can call it a crisis. Even us, as a team, we feel we can do way better and we are working on that. Eventually something is going to come if we just keep working and believing in what we are doing. There are many positives that we can see, it is just a matter of being consistent and getting results.”

Cele joined Chiefs in a January transfer window and has impressed in central midfield even while Amakhosi have struggled. He had to come off with a calf injury in Chiefs’ last game and says he is still being assessed ahead of Saturday’s Premiership clash with TS Galaxy at the new Peter Mokaba Stadium.

A lifelong Chiefs supporter, Cele insists he has no regrets about joining Amakhosi.

“From the first time I stepped into the Village I felt it was the right decision,” he said.

“And I still feel like that. As much as it is challenging, it is something you want. It gives you a fire that you can share with others. Imagine if we can achieve something with the club, it will be massive.”

Cele keeping focus

The Nedbank Cup is Chiefs’ only shot at avoiding going a decade without silverware, with a semifinal coming up against Mamelodi Sundowns. But Cele says Chiefs must keep their focus on the league for now.

“Clearly the Nedbank Cup is very important, for us, for the fans, for our families and for the club. But we have a very important game on Saturday and that is a game we have to win. That is what we are focusing on.”